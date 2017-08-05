Delmonico went 3-for-5 with a two-run double in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Red Sox.

The little-known Delmonico has created a bit of sensation, going 5-for-9 with a homer, a double and five RBI in the first two games of the series at Fenway Park. He's played all four games since being called up earlier this week, serving as Chicago's starting left fielder while the team copes with injuries to Avisail Garcia (thumb) and Willy Garcia (concussion). With news that Avisail Garcia took batting practice Friday, Delmonico's window will be closing by sometime next week.