The White Sox selected Delmonico's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Delmonico has played primarily third base this season with Charlotte, but he'll likely see most of his opportunities in left and right field during the first stint in the big leagues of his career. It's expected that Leury Garcia and Adam Engel will fill out two of the outfield spots on a regular basis, so Delmonico may be forced to battle Alen Hanson for playing time at one of the corner spots while Avisail Garcia (thumb) and Willy Garcia (concussion) are sidelined. The 25-year-old had submitted a .768 OPS in 429 plate appearances with Charlotte, adding 12 home runs and 45 RBI.