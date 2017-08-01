White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Earns first callup to big leagues
The White Sox selected Delmonico's contract from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Delmonico has played primarily third base this season with Charlotte, but he'll likely see most of his opportunities in left and right field during the first stint in the big leagues of his career. It's expected that Leury Garcia and Adam Engel will fill out two of the outfield spots on a regular basis, so Delmonico may be forced to battle Alen Hanson for playing time at one of the corner spots while Avisail Garcia (thumb) and Willy Garcia (concussion) are sidelined. The 25-year-old had submitted a .768 OPS in 429 plate appearances with Charlotte, adding 12 home runs and 45 RBI.
More News
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...