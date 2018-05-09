Delmonico was removed from Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh with a bruised right quadriceps.

The White Sox released a statement listing Delmonico as day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Cubs. Delmonico was involved in a collision with Pirates' first baseman Josh Bell a few innings before being removed, though neither player exited the contest directly following the incident. In his place, Leury Garcia moved to left field and Jose Rondon joined the game at second base.