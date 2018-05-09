White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Exits Wednesday's game
Delmonico was removed from Wednesday's game against Pittsburgh with a bruised right quadriceps.
The White Sox released a statement listing Delmonico as day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Cubs. Delmonico was involved in a collision with Pirates' first baseman Josh Bell a few innings before being removed, though neither player exited the contest directly following the incident. In his place, Leury Garcia moved to left field and Jose Rondon joined the game at second base.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hitting cleanup in Game 1•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Scratched with neck stiffness•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Collects three hits Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...