Manager Rick Renteria said Delmonico (shoulder) is pain free and should play in Friday's spring game, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Delmonico has been sidelined since Sunday with a partially dislocated shoulder. Fortunately he avoided any structural damage, and the 25-year-old is expected to return to Cactus League action after getting through some increased activity with no issues Thursday. At this point, it's still unclear if Delmonico will have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season, though the White Sox are reportedly bracing for him to open the season on the disabled list. A more concrete timetable should come forth in the coming weeks.