White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Expected to play Friday
Manager Rick Renteria said Delmonico (shoulder) is pain free and should play in Friday's spring game, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Delmonico has been sidelined since Sunday with a partially dislocated shoulder. Fortunately he avoided any structural damage, and the 25-year-old is expected to return to Cactus League action after getting through some increased activity with no issues Thursday. At this point, it's still unclear if Delmonico will have enough time to get up to speed before the start of the season, though the White Sox are reportedly bracing for him to open the season on the disabled list. A more concrete timetable should come forth in the coming weeks.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Resumes hitting, feels '100 percent'•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Avoids structural damage to shoulder•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Partially dislocates shoulder Sunday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Makes bad outfield error•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Ticketed for left field/DH•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Dealing with shoulder inflammation•
-
Do Not Draft: Overvalued Dozen
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Some blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...