White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Gets first start of spring
Delmonico (shoulder) will start in left field and bat third Monday in the White Sox's Cactus League game against the Dodgers.
Delmonico's 2019 season came to an end in early June, when he required surgery to repair the labrum in his left shoulder. The White Sox dropped him from the 40-man roster shortly thereafter, but he rejoined the organization on a minor-league deal in December. The 27-year-old served as a designated hitter in the Cactus League opener Sunday against the Reds and drew a walk over his two plate appearances, but his ability to pick up a start in the outfield confirms he's fully healthy following last year's shoulder surgery. Expect Delmonico to open the 2020 campaign at Triple-A Charlotte.
