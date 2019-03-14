White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Gets in cardio work
Delmonico (concussion) was able to ride an exercise bike Monday and could receive full clearance for baseball activities by the weekend, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Delmonico was diagnosed with a minor concussion after colliding with the left-field fence in a Cactus League game one week earlier against the Brewers. The White Sox shut Delmonico down for the next three days before he resumed light activity Monday. The 26-year-old apparently experienced no recurrence of the concussion symptoms while biking, but he'll still have to pass through three more phases of the MLB's protocol for head injuries before being ready to rejoin the lineup.
