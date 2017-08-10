Delmonico went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Houston.

Injuries led the White Sox to select Delmonico's contract from Triple-A Charlotte and the little-known utility player has reached base safely in all eight games at the major league while batting .400. His relevance was thought to be ending once Avisail Garcia returned to action, but Delmonico's bat and position versatility has kept him in the lineup after Garcia returned Tuesday. With Matt Davidson (wrist) on the disabled list, Delmonico can serve as the designated hitter or play third base if needed.