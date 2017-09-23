White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Heads to bench Saturday
Delmonico is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Delmonico admitted that he was feeling some lingering pain in his right wrist earlier in the week, so he'll get his second game off in three days as the White Sox look to limit his workload. Willy Garcia will start in left field and bat eighth in his absence.
