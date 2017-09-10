Play

Delmonico is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Delmonico slugged a two-run homer during Saturday's blowout win over the Giants, but he'll receive the day off as the White Sox close out the weekend series against Madison Bumgarner. Rymer Liriano will take over in left field while Matt Davidson handles designated hitter duties.

