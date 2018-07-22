Delmonico is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

Delmonico started back-to-back games after being activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, recording one hit (a double) in eight at-bats while striking out four times. Though he's now healthy, Delmonico likely won't be assured a full-time role and will have to fight Leury Garcia, Daniel Palka and Matt Davidson for opportunities in the outfield or at designated hitter.