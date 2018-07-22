White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Heads to bench
Delmonico is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
Delmonico started back-to-back games after being activated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, recording one hit (a double) in eight at-bats while striking out four times. Though he's now healthy, Delmonico likely won't be assured a full-time role and will have to fight Leury Garcia, Daniel Palka and Matt Davidson for opportunities in the outfield or at designated hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sees minor-league action•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hits off tee•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Plays catch Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of splint•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...