Delmonico went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Delmonico has hit safely in five consecutive games, going 6-for-17 (.353) during that span, including homers in two of the last three games. He missed 55 games due to a hand injury, which can sometimes linger when a player returns. That doesn't appear to be the case with Delmonico, who has five extra-base hits in six games since his return.