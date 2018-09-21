White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Friday
Delmonico (neck) is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.
Delmonico will remain sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a neck issue. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game. In his place, Ryan LaMarre will draw another start in left field.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Absent from lineup again•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out again Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Dealing with stiff neck•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: On bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits versus lefty Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...