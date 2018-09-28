Delmonico (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's twin bill versus Minnesota, Daryl Van Schouwen of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico will remain sidelined with a shoulder injury that he suffered during Tuesday's contest. There's a chance that he will be back in action for Game 2, though manager Rick Renteria has refrained from discussing his condition so the severity of his injury is a tad unclear. In his place, Daniel Palka will draw another start in left field during the matinee.