White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Friday
Delmonico (neck) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Royals.
Delmonico was scratched from Thursday's contest with neck stiffness, and it appears that the issue hasn't subsided with a single day off. Continue to consider him day-to-day. Leury Garcia will replace him in left field for the evening.
