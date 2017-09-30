White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Saturday
Delmonico (shoulder) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians.
Delmonico was forced to exit Friday's contest with a strained left shoulder injury, and will remain out of the lineup while Rymer Liriano picks up a start in his place. There has been no word on the status of Delmonico at this point, although the club is expected to provide an update prior to Saturday's affair.
