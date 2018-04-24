White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hits bench Tuesday
Delmonico is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mariners.
The 25-year-old worked his way into a regular role for the White Sox, but he'll head to the bench with lefty Marco Gonzales taking the hill for Seattle. Trayce Thompson will replace Delmonico in the Chicago outfield for the evening.
