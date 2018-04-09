Delmonico went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's loss to Tampa Bay.

This marked Delmonico's first home run of the year, as he got ahold of a slider from Chris Archer in the fifth inning of Monday's contest. Delmonico has received at-bats in five games so far during the month of April, over which he's gone 6-for-18 (.333).