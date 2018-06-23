Delmonico (hand) was able to begin hitting off a tee Saturday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Manager Rick Renteria added that Delmonico is still unable to face live pitching or participate in any fielding drills, as they are avoiding any sort of contact for the time being. This marked a positive step though and came just days after the outfielder shed his splint. Look for his to continue increasing activity over the next couple weeks.