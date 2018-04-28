White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hitting cleanup in Game 1
Delmonico (neck) is starting in left field and hitting cleanup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in Kansas City.
He missed the last two games with a neck issue, but will get the nod in the heart of the order against righty Trevor Oaks, which is a pretty appealing matchup for daily contests. Delmonico is hitting .246/.352/.311 with one home run and a 13:9 K:BB in 61 at-bats this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Scratched with neck stiffness•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hits bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Collects three hits Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Hits first home run Monday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...