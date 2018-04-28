Delmonico (neck) is starting in left field and hitting cleanup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in Kansas City.

He missed the last two games with a neck issue, but will get the nod in the heart of the order against righty Trevor Oaks, which is a pretty appealing matchup for daily contests. Delmonico is hitting .246/.352/.311 with one home run and a 13:9 K:BB in 61 at-bats this season.