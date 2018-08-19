Delmonico went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Royals. His second-inning blast was his second homer in as many at-bats.

Delmonico, who's started 10 of the last 11 games, hasn't made the type of impact at the plate that he did last season. After posting an .855 OPS with nine homers in 43 games in 2017, the 25-year-old Delmonico has a .710 OPS with five homers in 59 games. As the White Sox move forward in their rebuild, Delmonico could be a bench player but is not an integral part of the plan.