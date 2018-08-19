White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers again
Delmonico went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Royals. His second-inning blast was his second homer in as many at-bats.
Delmonico, who's started 10 of the last 11 games, hasn't made the type of impact at the plate that he did last season. After posting an .855 OPS with nine homers in 43 games in 2017, the 25-year-old Delmonico has a .710 OPS with five homers in 59 games. As the White Sox move forward in their rebuild, Delmonico could be a bench player but is not an integral part of the plan.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers, drives in five•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits against southpaw•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Takes over leadoff spot against righties•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not starting Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: On bench Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...