Delmonico went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.

Delmonico got an RBI-single in the fourth inning, an RBI groundout in the sixth and clubbed a three-run homer -- his fourth of the year -- in the seventh. The 26-year-old is hitting .227/.319/.373 with nine doubles, 16 RBI and 20 runs in 185 at-bats this year. Prior to Friday's contest Delmonico had gone 14 straight games without registering an RBI.