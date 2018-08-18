White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers, drives in five
Delmonico went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBI in Friday's win over the Royals.
Delmonico got an RBI-single in the fourth inning, an RBI groundout in the sixth and clubbed a three-run homer -- his fourth of the year -- in the seventh. The 26-year-old is hitting .227/.319/.373 with nine doubles, 16 RBI and 20 runs in 185 at-bats this year. Prior to Friday's contest Delmonico had gone 14 straight games without registering an RBI.
