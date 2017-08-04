White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers in third major league game
Delmonico went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Thursday in Boston.
Delmonico took Rick Porcello deep in the third inning for his first career home run. The 25-year-old third baseman has played left field in each of his first three appearances with the big club, and finally showcased some ability at the plate after going 1-for-7 in his first two games. His .262/.347/.421 line in 99 games at Triple-A Charlotte suggests performances like this will be few and far between.
