Delmonico went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer Thursday in Boston.

Delmonico took Rick Porcello deep in the third inning for his first career home run. The 25-year-old third baseman has played left field in each of his first three appearances with the big club, and finally showcased some ability at the plate after going 1-for-7 in his first two games. His .262/.347/.421 line in 99 games at Triple-A Charlotte suggests performances like this will be few and far between.