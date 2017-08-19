White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers twice, including game-winner, Friday
Delmonico went 2-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
His second homer proved to be the game winner, as the rookie hit a dramatic inside-the-park shot that saw Texas right fielder Nomar Mazara injure his knee on a drive to the wall, allowing Delmonico to race around the bases before another Ranger could retrieve the ball. It's the 25-year-old's second two-homer game in his last three starts, and while his .382/.452/.691 slash line with five homers in 15 big-league games is an impressive way to kick off a career, his .262/.347/.421 line in 99 Triple-A games prior to his promotion this year offers a better glimpse at his actual fantasy upside.
