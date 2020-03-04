Delmonico went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's spring game against Oakland.

Delmonico added a home run to the three doubles he's hit, upping his spring average to .389 (7-for-18). The outfielder was a Chicago favorite when he based nine home runs in 141 major league at-bats in 2017, but he's since dealt with injuries, diminished production and the Triple-A-to-MLB shuttle. There does not appear to be a spot in the outfield for him on the roster entering 2020. Leury Garcia (position versatility) and Adam Engel (defense) bring more as fourth and fifth outfielders.