White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: In mix as 26th man
Delmonico is in competition for the White Sox's 26th man, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
After the White Sox assigned candidates Zack Collins and Yermin Mercedes to Triple-A Charlotte earlier this week, Delmonico remains in the mix along with Cheslor Cuthbert and possibly Andrew Romine. Delmonico is a popular clubhouse figure who provides an important left-handed bat to a righty-dominant lineup, and he appears healthy again after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in June 2019. When camp disbanded, Delmonico was hitting .250 (8-for-32) with four extra-base hits and four RBI over 13 spring contests.
