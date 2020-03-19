Delmonico is in competition for the White Sox's 26th man, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

After the White Sox assigned candidates Zack Collins and Yermin Mercedes to Triple-A Charlotte earlier this week, Delmonico remains in the mix along with Cheslor Cuthbert and possibly Andrew Romine. Delmonico is a popular clubhouse figure who provides an important left-handed bat to a righty-dominant lineup, and he appears healthy again after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in June 2019. When camp disbanded, Delmonico was hitting .250 (8-for-32) with four extra-base hits and four RBI over 13 spring contests.