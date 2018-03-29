White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: In Thursday's lineup
Delmonico (hamstring) will play left field and bat fifth against Kansas City on Thursday.
Delmonico is ready to go after sitting out the final couple spring games due to a sore hamstring. He is set to receive a bulk of the club's starts in left field this season.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Will be ready on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits Monday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Resting Sunday with sore hamstring•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in lineup Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Expected to play Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Resumes hitting, feels '100 percent'•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...