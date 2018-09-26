Delmonico exited Tuesday's game against the Indians with right shoulder soreness, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Delmonico made an impressive diving catch during the fourth inning and appeared to be in significant discomfort before leaving the game the following inning. The 26-year-old returned from a stiff neck Monday after missing six straight games, and is now considered day-to-day with the shoulder issue.

