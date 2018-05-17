White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Inserted into Thursday's lineup
Delmonico was added to Thursday's starting lineup and will bat fourth while manning left field against the Rangers.
Delmonico was originally on the bench for Thursday's game with southpaw Cole Hamels scheduled to take the hill for Texas, but Hamels was scratched due to neck stiffness and replaced by right-handed Doug Fister. Following a shuffling of the White Sox's roster, Adam Engel will head to the bench in favor of Delmonico.
