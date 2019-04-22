White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Joins big club
Delmonico was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Delmonico will provide outfield depth for the White Sox while Eloy Jimenez (personal) is on the bereavement list. Through 17 games with the Knights this season, Delmonico owns a .286/.382/.540 slash line with three homers, 10 RBI and a stolen base. He appeared in 88 games for the White Sox last season but hit just .215/.296/.373 with eight homers.
