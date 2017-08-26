White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Lands on DL
Delmonico was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right wrist.
Delmonico injured his wrist in Thursday's game, and further tests done Friday confirmed the issue was serious enough to warrant a stay on the DL. It's a tough break for the 25-year-old, who has an impressive .307/.429/.573 line in 22 games since being promoted to the majors. He'll be eligible to return Sept. 5, though it's unclear if he'll be ready by then. Rob Brantly had his contract purchased from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
