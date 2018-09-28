White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Late addition for Game 2
Delmonico (shoulder) was a late addition to the starting lineup for the second half of Friday's doubleheader against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico wasn't included in the initial lineup released by the White Sox, but he was added to the starting nine after Adam Engel was a late scratch. Delmonica appears healthy and ready to go for the final weekend of the regular season.
