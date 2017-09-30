White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Leaves Friday with shoulder injury
Delmonico left Friday's game with a strained left shoulder, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The White Sox are expected to provide an update on Delmonico prior to Saturday night's game against the Indians. He was replaced in the game by Rymer Liriano.
