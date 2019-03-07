Delmonico was carted off the field Thursday after running into the left-field fence/gate area against the Brewers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The bullpen gate actually gave on him, leading to something worse than the typical collision with an outfield wall. Manny Pina ended up getting an inside-the-park home run on the play. Delmonico got to his feet but was dazed and needed the cart, so it may be a head injury.