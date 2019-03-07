White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Leaves with apparent head injury
Delmonico was carted off the field Thursday after running into the left-field fence/gate area against the Brewers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The bullpen gate actually gave on him, leading to something worse than the typical collision with an outfield wall. Manny Pina ended up getting an inside-the-park home run on the play. Delmonico got to his feet but was dazed and needed the cart, so it may be a head injury.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Late addition for Game 2•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Remains out for Game 2•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Held out Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Injures shoulder Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in action Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
20 late round SP sleepers
If investing in non-aces isn't worth the risk, where should you get your pitchers? Chris Towers...
-
Hot springs seizing jobs?
Spring stats usually only matter as much as their manager thinks they do. But these players...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times