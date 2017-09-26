Delmonico went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 win over the Angels.

The Nicky Delmonico phenomenon that captured the south side of Chicago in August when he blasted six home runs over his first 67 at-bats has faded late in the season. Part of that may be due to the wrist injury he suffered late August. Since returning from the injury, he's hit .196 (10-for-51) with just three extra-base hits over 17 games.