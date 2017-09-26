White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Limps toward finish
Delmonico went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-2 win over the Angels.
The Nicky Delmonico phenomenon that captured the south side of Chicago in August when he blasted six home runs over his first 67 at-bats has faded late in the season. Part of that may be due to the wrist injury he suffered late August. Since returning from the injury, he's hit .196 (10-for-51) with just three extra-base hits over 17 games.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Still dealing with wrist pain•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Day off Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Swats eighth homer Saturday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Back in action Friday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...