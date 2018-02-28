Delmonico started in left field and went 3-for-3 with a double, but also extended the first inning with a fielding error in Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Delmonico was a nice surprise for the White Sox last year, belting nine home runs with 23 RBI in 43 games. Manager Rick Renteria would like to get his bat in the lineup regularly, and it would help if he could handle the outfield defensively. If he turns out to be liability with his glove, Delmonico could serve as a regular designated hitter.