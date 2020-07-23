Delmonico made the White Sox's 30-man roster, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Delmonico isn't expected to see much playing time for the big club, though he'll offer another left-handed bat off the bench. Across parts of three major-league seasons, the 28-year-old owns a career .227/.315/.393 slash line.
