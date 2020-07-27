Delmonico started a third straight game Sunday and went 0-for-3 in a 14-2 loss to Minnesota.
Delmonico started in right field in all three games thus far, filling in for the injured Nomar Mazara (illness). Chicago's outfield situation got murkier Sunday when left fielder Eloy Jimenez was removed due to light-headedness. Delmonico is hitless over his first 10 plate appearances.
