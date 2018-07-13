Delmonico (hand) is moving up to Triple-A Charlotte to continue his minor-league rehab assignment, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Delmonico played five games for Double-A Birmingham to begin his rehab stint, and will finish his rehab at Charlotte. The 26-year-old has no official timetable for his return, but he appears likely to rejoin the White Sox shortly after the All-Start break if he avoids any setbacks.