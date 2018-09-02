Delmonico is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox.

Delmonico takes a seat on the bench as the Red Sox send left-hander Brian Johnson to the mound. The 26-year-old is 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts over the last four games. Daniel Palka will start in left field Sunday with Jose Rondon stepping in at designated hitter.

