White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in lineup Sunday
Delmonico is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox.
Delmonico takes a seat on the bench as the Red Sox send left-hander Brian Johnson to the mound. The 26-year-old is 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts over the last four games. Daniel Palka will start in left field Sunday with Jose Rondon stepping in at designated hitter.
More News
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits against left-hander•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Starts at first base Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers again•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Homers, drives in five•
-
White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Sits against southpaw•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...