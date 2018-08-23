White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in lineup Thursday
Delmonico is out of the lineup versus the Tigers on Thursday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Delmonico will head to the bench for a standard day off with left-hander Matt Boyd on the hill for Detroit. Dating back to Aug. 13, he's riding an eight-game hitting streak while slashing .300/.382/.800 with four home runs and eight RBI. Ryan LaMarre will start in left field in his absence.
