White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Not in Thursday's lineup
Delmonico is out of the lineup against Texas on Thursday.
Delmonico will take a seat after going 1-for-4 during Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh as Leury Garcia draws the assignment in left field. Over 35 games this season, Delmonico is hitting .223 with a .630 OPS and seven RBI.
