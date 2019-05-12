Delmonico is out of Sunday's lineup against the Blue Jays with left shoulder soreness, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico was on the bench after starting the last eight games but it apparently isn't just a regular day off. The 26-year-old should be considered day-to-day while Charlie Tilson and Ryan Cordell start in the corner outfield spots Sunday.

