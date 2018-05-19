White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Officially placed on DL
Delmonico (hand) was put on the 10-day disabled list Saturday.
As expected, Delmonico was moved to the DL after suffering a fractured third metacarpal on his right hand during Friday's outing. The outfielder will miss 4-to-6 weeks while recovering from this injury. In his place, Leury Garcia is set to receive everyday starts in left field.
