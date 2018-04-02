Delmonico is not in the starting lineup Monday against the Blue Jays.

Delmonico will receive his first day off after starting the opening two games of the season. Leury Garcia will handle left field in his place. While the White Sox are facing the left-handed Jaime Garcia on Monday, there doesn't appear to be a platoon situation in left field, as Delmonico also started against the left-handed Danny Duffy on Opening Day.