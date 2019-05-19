Delmonico was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday's game against Toronto.

Delmonico joined the big-league club on April 22 but has hit just .206 with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and six runs scored across 21 contests. While the White Sox haven't announced an official corresponding move, Delmonico's demotion could make way for the activation of Eloy Jimenez (ankle).

