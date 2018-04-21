White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Saturday
Delmonico is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Delmonico will yield left field to Trayce Thompson on Saturday with the left-handed Dallas Keuchel taking the mound for the Astros. The 25-year-old has had a respectable start to the season with a .265/.368/.347 slash line in 49 at-bats.
