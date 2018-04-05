White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Out of lineup Thursday
Delmonico is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Tigers, Paul Sullivan of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Delmonico will occupy a spot on the pine for the series opener while Leury Garcia picks up a start in left field. During 13 at-bats thus far, Delmonico has only managed to record a single hit. Expect to see the 25-year-old back in the lineup Saturday against hard-throwing Michael Fulmer.
