Delmonico (shoulder) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Indians, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury he picked up making a diving catch in Tuesday's game. He should be considered day-to-day heading into the team's final series of the season, which begins after Thursday's scheduled off day. Daniel Palka gets the start in left field in this one, with Omar Narvaez starting at DH.