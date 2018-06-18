Delmonico (hand) is no longer wearing a split and has begun work to strengthen his wrist, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Delmonico had a split on his right hand and wrist area for close to three weeks in order to immobilize a fractured third metacarpal hone in his right hand. When an individual has been wearing a split that long, the muscles begin to atrophy, so there's a buildup process Delmonico must go through before he can initiate baseball activities. He'll likely require a rehabilitation stint before eventually returning the active roster.