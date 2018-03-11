White Sox's Nicky Delmonico: Partially dislocates shoulder Sunday
Delmonico partially dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Prior to his departure, Delmonico had gone 0-for-3 at the plate Sunday. Additional information regarding the severity of Delmonico's injury should be available after the team examines his shoulder further. If Delmonico has to miss an extended period of time, Matt Davidson would be in line to see more time at the DH spot.
